The owners of this holiday house with Murray River frontage is offering a sweetener to buy the place - they'll throw in a party boat as well.
Located on a hectare with about 300 metres of river frontage between Swan Hill and Murrabit at Benjeroop, this is pitched as the perfect place to go fishing and get away from it all for $1.1 million.
It has a three-bedroom home, with a big outdoor area and barbecue, well set back from the road.
The home has an office, open plan kitchen/dining/living with solid wood heater and evaporative cooling plus good sized family bathroom.
It has 5kw solar panels, solar hot water, numerous fruit trees (pear, apricot, apple, plum, nectarine, cherry, mulberry and grapes), and two 5000 gallon water tanks for the house.
It also has two megalitres of river allocation, NBN, power down to river bank for shed/bar entertaining area with lights, paving and watered lawns.
It also has two small paddocks, troughs and sheep yards.
The four-car shed has power and concrete floor and there is also a hayshed, chicken run and bird cage.
Now on to that reward for buying the block, the party boat.
From the agent's pictures, the boat looks pretty new and can seat 5-7 partygoers.
It is fitted with a 20 horsepower four-stroke outboard motor.
For more information contact Luke Ryan from Luke Ryan Real Estate on 0438 841127.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
