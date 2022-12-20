Industry told not to expect immediate trade result from China visit

THE industry has been warned not to expect immediate gains from the Foreign Minister's upcoming trip to China, the first in four years.
Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong will fly to Beijing on Tuesday for the 6th Australia-China Foreign Strategic Dialogue on Wednesday, which was last held in 2018.
But Senator Wong would not entertain speculation about outcomes of the meeting, as it would have "implications and offer leverage".
"I will say this; the expectation should be that we will have a meeting and that dialogue itself is central to stabilising the relationship," Senator Wong said.
"Many of the hard issues in the relationship will take time to resolve.
"We will continue to advocate for trade impediments to be lifted because we do believe it's in both countries' interest to do so."
The World Trade Organisation is expected to rule on a dispute between the two countries over barley in the first quarter of 2023. China introduced an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley in 2020, effectively ending exports overnight.
A dispute over wine, that saw China sting Australian wine exports with tariffs of up to 218pc, is also before the WTO, but a result is not expected before mid-2023.
China also launched its own WTO complaint against Australia's tariffs on Chinese wind towers, stainless steel sinks and railway wheels.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was tight lipped when asked if he would prefer the trade disputes be settled outside of the WTO.
"It is in Australia's interest to export more to China for the interest in our economy, but it's in China's interest to receive the fantastic products that Australia has to export," Mr Albanese said.
Senator Wong said her visit would build on the "very constructive" meeting Mr Albanese recently had with Chinese president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
"We've been working very carefully, methodically and patiently towards stabilising the relationship between our two countries," Senator Wong said.
"As I've said in the past, this will take time but I do see this visit as another step in the road."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.