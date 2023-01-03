Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Pandemic worker shortages continue to bite agriculture

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
January 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Mark Billing, Simpson, says workforce shortages are now having an impact on production. Picture supplied

Australia's peak agricultural research body has confirmed what many Victorian farmers already know - coronavirus pandemic workforce woes continued into 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.