Rain has so far not appeared to have significantly worsened the emergency conditions along the River Murray in South Australia.
Many levee banks are in danger of failing however with the flooding peak expected to arrive over the next week.
A community update has been issued for the Toora area near Murray Bridge warning residents of a levee failure.
The SES have said there is a risk of flood waters threatening the safety of people in the area.
The biggest rain totals from the overnight rain have been recorded away from the emergency areas;
Totals to 9am today include: Clare 30mm, Loxton 12mm, Port Augusta 30mm, Snowtown 17mm, Naracoorte 15mm, Mount Gambier 10mm, Coonawarra 12mm.
SA Premier Peter Malinauskas has introduced new rules which apply along the River Murray from the state border with Victoria to Wellington.
Swimming, boating, motorised vessels and fishing activity have all been banned between the NSW-Victoria border and Wellington.
The only exception is for people working, visiting their own property, making food or fuel deliveries or responding to emergencies.
The bans cover all creeks, tributaries, lakes, lagoons and other bodies of water connected to the river, with the exception of Lake Bonney.
Deputy Police Commissioner Linda Williams said police would monitor the river for those breaking the rules with an initial emphasis on educating communities.
"If people still disobey those guidelines there's up to a $10,000 fine, people would be reported and have to face court," she said.
"It's in their own interests, there's a lot of debris in the river at the moment, a lot of it is below the surface and given the colour of the river it's very difficult to see."
Mr Malinauskas said waves from boats and activity on the river's edges could damage levee banks and if those swimming or on boats found themselves in trouble, "this means emergency services have to be deployed and leave other work in the community".
The Premier acknowledged the pain this would cause tourism businesses in the river communities, saying normally this time of year the waterway would be packed with swimmers, skiers and houseboats.
It is expected these new rules will be in force through to February.
There have already been multiple levee breaches where water has gushed into nearby property.
Peak flows of more than 200 gigalitres per day at expected at Renmark on Boxing Day.
Work is progressing on a blue-green algae outbreak at Lake Bonney in Barmera after the popular recreation lake was deliberately cut off from the river.
Police said they would be using aerial and boating patrols along the river to enforce the new rules.
Mr Malinauskas said the "regrettable decision" had not been made lightly, but public safety was the priority.
