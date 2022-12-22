The auction of grazing country near Violet Town was the last piece of the puzzle for the well known Fothergill family.
The sale of the 268 hectare (664 acre) block in north-east Victoria represented the final of the farm sales by Kevin Hicks Real Estate for Pat and Jean Tully.
Agents said the Fothergill family name is renowned within the district and this parcel has been leased and well farmed for the past 20 years.
On four titles, the land was sold at auction for $2,675,000 or $4029 per acre as one consolidated lot on the old square mile offering.
Ten minutes from Violet Town and 20 minutes from Shepparton, the land best suits grazing but agents said it would suit cropping as well.
In recent years the property has been partially cropped and used to run sheep.
It came with a regular fertiliser history, renewed fencing throughout and lime and gypsum applications last year.
An older set of cattle yards needs repair but smaller sheep yards have been well used.
The property has been subdivided into eight main paddocks with dam storage and reliable rainfall providing for livestock needs.
Rising but arable hill country has healthy soil types with light stone and extensive flats with heavier soil profiles.
The hill top paddock and original home site includes a lock up shed.
The property has an elevated view of the surrounding district.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
