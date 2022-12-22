The Gippsland farm at the centre of a national recall of spinach says it has identified the contamination as coming from a weed called thornapple or jimsonweed.
Almost 200 people have reported symptoms after eating the Riviera Farm's baby spinach in recent weeks, including a child in Queensland who was admitted to hospital.
Costco, Woolworths, Coles and Aldi have removed Riviera Farm's products from their shelves and a recall has been issued.
"The investigations have not identified any other potential chemical, herbicide or other type of contaminant," Riviera Farms said in a statement.
No other produce from the farm has been impacted but nearby crops will be destroyed as a precaution.
Experts from VicHealth were involved in identifying the weed, which is poisonous to animals and people, particularly children.
Riviera Farms is a fifth-generation enterprise at Lindenow in Gippsland operated by the Cox family which originally started as a dairy farm in the 1880s.
The company now grows its products across four different regions on 1200 hectares producing more than 7000 tonne of fresh product including lettuce, broccoli and asparagus each year.
Rivera Farms issued a statement yesterday saying it first learned of the contamination problem on Thursday, December 15.
"That afternoon we immediately commenced a recall of our baby spinach product, and we had made contact via phone or email (or both) with all 20 of our clients within about 18 hours," a spokesman said.
"To this end, together with VicHealth experts we have confirmed today that the spinach was contaminated with a weed called thornapple."
The scientific name for thornapple is Datura stramonium. It is also known as jimsonweed.
"As per our original advice to media and clients on December 15, no other Riviera Farms produce have been impacted by this weed.
"As a precautionary measure, neighbouring crops of spinach are in the process of being destroyed."
"Riviera Farms is continuing to conduct our own independent audit of the farm and weed which will inform our application to obtain recertification and recommence production.
"By the time that Riviera Farms baby spinach is re-introduced to market it will be the safest, most audited spinach supply in Australia.
"As a company that has been supplying quality produce without incident since the 1880s, we are confident we can quickly restore supply and thank our clients for their strong support.
"Riviera Farms also thanks NSW Health, Victorian Health and Food Standards Australia and New Zealand for their expert advice at what has been a difficult time for our company and staff."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
