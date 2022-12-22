Farm Online
Gippsland farm acts quickly after weed identified as contaminating spinach

By Chris McLennan
Updated December 22 2022 - 4:01pm, first published 1:30pm
The weed thornapple has been identified as the culprit at the centre of a baby spinach recall. Picture from AAP.

The Gippsland farm at the centre of a national recall of spinach says it has identified the contamination as coming from a weed called thornapple or jimsonweed.

