Russia bans oil sales to nations with cap

By Dan Peleschuk and Herbert Villarraga
December 28 2022 - 9:00am
Russia is the world's second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia. (AP PHOTO)

Russia has announced it will ban oil sales to countries that abide by a price cap imposed by the West, in response to the attempt to limit Moscow's ability to raise funds for its war in Ukraine.

