More and more unwanted country churches are coming onto the housing market but some have extra responsibilities.
Such as caretaking the adjacent cemetery.
Church groups are consolidating property portfolios in the face of dwindling country congregations particularly over the past two decades.
Fans are drawn to the history and beauty of these landmark buildings, their often prominent locations and generous block sizes.
The cost of the restorations can be daunting with the old buildings, many which were not built with internal plumbing.
But ornate ceilings, stained glass windows, wooden floors and the vast open space still attract buyers.
One of those has just gone onto the market just north of Adelaide at the Gawler River Uniting Church.
The catch for this building is that the new owner will not just be selected on price offered but the decision of a local panel.
Although the church has been closed for services for many years, it still holds a cherished placed in local family histories.
The church's foundation stone was laid in 1854 and it has gone through a few changes in name over the years from Wesleyan, Methodist to Uniting.
Agents from Inwood Real Estate have offered the church through expressions of interest closing on February 10.
"A panel that will select the successful purchaser," agents say.
That panel has set their criteria for the new owner.
Purchase price, proposed use of the property and cemetery management "please outline your capacity and willingness to manage the cemetery".
A small cemetery is located on the 940 square metre block.
Richard Inwood said the church was set in a peaceful rural position and was in excellent condition for its 169 years of age.
"The potential is endless for this wonderful building."
The church is just 10 minutes from Gawler, South Australia's first country town, and a short distance to Adelaide.
"All you need is a vision, some energy and you could be the owner of an iconic and historic character laden property," Mr Inwood said.
Both the chapel building and the cemetery are heritage listed which means they cannot be demolished and the external appearance needs to stay true to its current character.
There is no running water to the site nor a power connection.
The church is currently vacant.
For more information contact Richard Inwood on 0428 606420.
