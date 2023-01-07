KALYEEDA Station manager Camille Camp felt some relief on Friday, as she and her family were able to return to their homestead.
The Camps were evacuated from Kalyeeda Station on Wednesday as floodwaters continued to rise rapidly.
The waters at the property, located three hours out of Derby, completely flooded the yards, saddle shed and arena.
Some cattle were washed to higher ground, but she expects there will be stock losses.
Talking to Farm Weekly on Wednesday, Ms Camp said it was absolutely devastating to have to evacuate the homestead, knowing that she was leaving animals.
"We've still got animals here that we can't take with us," Ms Camp said.
"I'm pretty devastated to leave the animals behind."
The floods will affect Kalyeeda's upcoming grazing season, with Ms Camp concerned that it is early in the wet season, so more rain could still come.
"It's very early in the wet season, there is still much to go," Ms Camp said.
"What if there is another major flood?
"It's gonna impact our grazing this year for sure."
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories.
