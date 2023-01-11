Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

John Deere signs right to repair MOU with US farm organisation

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
Updated January 12 2023 - 9:04am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Deere has struck a deal in the US to provide farmers and independent repairers with access to diagnostic and repair codes, manuals and product guides.

American farmers have had a significant win on right to repair after years of debate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.