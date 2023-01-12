Farm Online
Scholarship helps Rachael McGrath achieve dairy dream

January 12 2023 - 6:00pm
Rachael McGrath returned to study to broaden her knowledge of agriculture. Picture by James Braszell Photography.

Rachael McGrath has taken on many challenges in her farming life - but returning to study has inspired her to do even more.

