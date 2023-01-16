Farm Online
Beef DEXA takes a crucial step forward with Teys Rockhampton, ALMTech research

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated January 16 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:35am
Dr Honor Calnan, from the Advanced Livestock Measurement Technologies Australia project, will lead cutting-edge work on DEXA technology in beef this year.

A CRUCIAL step in the bid to roll out objective carcase measurement gear across Australia's beef processing plants is about to be taken with validation work on predictive yield technologies kicking off in Queensland.

