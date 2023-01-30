Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Aussie Whites take on Wagyu beef for producing meat with high marbling and low fat melting point

KM
By Kristin Murdock
January 30 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott and Hannah Baker and family on their Doonkami Stud property where they breed Australian Whites. Picture supplied

"Pretty hard culling" has meant a slow build-up of his Australian White flock, but Scott Baker says its the best process to keep his flock true to type.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.