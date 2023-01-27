Flooded fields, golden piles of grain, stunning sunsets and the smallest harvest helpers. There were plenty of moments worth capturing during the 2022/23 Australian winter crop harvest.
For the second year running, GrainCorp's Harvest Photo Competition unearthed some incredible talent, with scenes capturing the beauty - and reality - of everyday life this harvest.
The judges said it was tough to pick the winners, but when it came down to it there were a couple of standouts that had what it took to be placed in this year's competition.
Taking out first place Hayden Hewson, Mulwala, Victoria, who captured a stunning aerial shot.
The judge's said of the winning shot: "This photo captures a different perspective of the header at harvest, which we have become so accustomed to seeing photographed from the ground or the cabin. The birds-eye view elevates us above the activity on the ground and yet conveys the movement of the headers and the flurry of action that comes with this time of year. It allows the viewer a rare moment of calm and reflection from above, with a lovely level of symmetry from the headers. We can picture the drivers waving at each other at this exact moment!"
Second place couldn't be split with Paul Rosbrook, Meandarra, Queensland, and Annabel Marshall, Katanning, Western Australia, sharing the prize.
Of Mr Rosbrook's photo, the judges said: "This one struck us as almost looking like a Renaissance painting! Everywhere your eye moves in this photograph, there's something to see, and it's impressive how clear the activity of the workers in the foreground and the sunset and silos in the background of the photo are, with the harsh spotlighting breaking up the shot. Many receival sites run 24/7 during the peak of the season, so this photo speaks to the never-ending work at harvest, whether that's on the header or on site. The GrainCorp team at Meandarra broke their all-time record for the highest amount of grain received on site this year, so working late into the night would have been a common activity for the team."
And of Ms Marshall's snap, the judges said: "This photo captures the beauty to be found in working round-the-clock at harvest - the sunsets and sunrises are a sight to behold. This photo perfectly encapsulates what the winter crop harvest looked like for many growers in Western Australia, with growers experiencing a bin-busting season. As far as the eye can see, there are fields of gold waiting to soak up that opportunity and the clarity on the lines of crops leading up to the treeline is *chef's kiss*."
Rounding out the placings was Breanna Cross, Temora, NSW.
The judges said: "The agricultural landscape is ever-changing, with a raft of new technologies and innovations developed to assist farmers, and this photos gives us a glimpse of that. Drones can be used to captured photos, but they are also quickly becoming an essential eye-in-the-sky tool for farmers to add real value at the farm gate. Breanna captures this perfectly with the drone resting comfortably in what are very clearly 'farmer's hands', as though the future is at his fingertips. A different and exciting viewpoint that was excellently captured."
