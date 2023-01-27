Of Mr Rosbrook's photo, the judges said: "This one struck us as almost looking like a Renaissance painting! Everywhere your eye moves in this photograph, there's something to see, and it's impressive how clear the activity of the workers in the foreground and the sunset and silos in the background of the photo are, with the harsh spotlighting breaking up the shot. Many receival sites run 24/7 during the peak of the season, so this photo speaks to the never-ending work at harvest, whether that's on the header or on site. The GrainCorp team at Meandarra broke their all-time record for the highest amount of grain received on site this year, so working late into the night would have been a common activity for the team."