Mark and Angie Berry are selling their prized livestock farm on the edge of NSW's Northern Tablelands after six generations of family ownership.
Walcha's Emu Creek (3026 hectares, 7477 acres) has been owned by the same family since it changed hands 155 years ago for a pound per acre.
Today it is expected to go for a lot more than that, with agents tipping a mid-$30 million price range.
LAWD has listed Emu Creek for sale through an expressions of interest campaign.
Developed as a thriving cattle breeding and fattening operation, Emu Creek benefits from a secure annual rainfall of around 700mm.
The property has the capacity to maintain 25,000 DSE and is currently stocked with a mixture of late spring calving cows, replacement heifers and Dorper ewes lambing on a nine-month cycle.
The Berrys have chosen to sell as part of their future business plan.
"Emu Creek has been a wonderful home to all of us over the generations, and it has been an enormous privilege to be the custodian of this beautiful property," Mrs Berry said.
The now 3026ha features a well-maintained 1908 homestead and, over the past six generations, has been continually improved.
The long family history began at Maitland Town Hall in 1868 when Emu Creek was purchased by George Robert Gill for one pound per acre - the minimum price for rural land back then.
At the time the property was sparsely developed with an old station cottage, a woolshed, barn, cultivation paddock, and a washpool nearby.
The property was gradually transformed into a superfine wool growing enterprise, comprising at one time of more than 40,498ha (100,000 acres).
In 1874, Mr Gill was the first to import Vermont Merino sheep from San Francisco to Australia to establish his flock.
Later, he formed a Merino stud on stock from Havilah Station, Mudgee - a property famous for breeding a fine strain of merino sheep. Rams were also introduced from Trefussis, Valleyfield, and Winton stud from Tasmania, as well as the Merriville stud of Yass.
In 1908, George Robert Gill II built the existing homestead with electricity and the telephone, which were modern amenities of the time.
Steam engines were installed to drive farm machinery and the family was among the first in the area to embrace the automobile as their means of transport.
George Reginald Gill in the 1950's embraced new technology including aerial application of superphosphate and clover seed, trucks, tractors, 240-volt electricity, modern telephone, refrigerators, electric heating, hot and cold running water and new shearing machines.
Prized by British, Italian and French mills, Emu Creek's wool gained international acclaim.
It was under George Robert Black Gill's management Emu Creek was recognised internationally as producing some of the finest Superfine Merino wool in the world.
The family achieved record prices on countless occasions and were repeat winners of the prestigious English Lumb's Golden Bale Award and two-time winners of the Italian Ermenegildo Zegna Award.
Today, the grand 1908 homestead sits among the magnificent five-acre garden, meticulously maintained and renovated to incorporate modern living expectations, and is home to the family's sixth generation.
LAWD senior director Col Medway said the property, rich in history, posed a significant development opportunity and would attract interest from parties in search of a premium grazing asset.
Mr Medway said the property would suit any institutional investor or large farming family looking for scale and will cater for any mix of livestock production.
"There is also a significant opportunity for further development which will provide new owners with the ability to increase the operational scale of the property."
Emu Creek ranges from gently sloping alluvial creek flats to undulating low grazing hills and timbered ridgelines.
Soils vary across the property to include fertile red and black basalt soils (Chocolate Soils and Euchrozems) through to New England Trap soils (Soliths, Red and Yellow Podzolics).
"An extensive soil testing program was undertaken by the current owners in December 2022 with the results demonstrating the soils are well-suited to a range of grazing enterprises on improved pastures and opportunistic cropping," Mr Medway said.
"During their time, the Berry family has also invested in improving pasture and developing the water infrastructure on the site."
More than 700ha of perennial grass and clover pastures have been improved, while 1369ha are made up of open native grass and clover pastureland.
The property has 24km of frontage to a number of creeks including Dog Trap, Emu and Brookmount creeks.
Stock water is provided by a series of 28 dams, while six bores and a solar pump from Brookmount Creek deliver water to head tanks which gravity feed 37 concrete troughs.
For more information contact LAWD senior director Col Medway 0428 481243 or LAWD director Tim Corcoran on 0407 893935.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
