Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dairy jobs board launched to combat ongoing labour shortages

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated January 26 2023 - 11:06am, first published January 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woolsthorpe, Vic, dairy farmer Brian McLaren milks a herd of 700 and says he has been looking for workers for at least 18 months. Picture supplied.

Dairy Australia has found 50 per cent of all farmers are seeking workers, with more than 75pc saying labour shortages continues to be a key challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.