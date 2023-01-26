Grains industry news in brief 26.1.23

Big China soybean crop
China has planted its largest soybean crop since 1958 according to the state news agency China Daily.
The organisation said there were 10.26 million hectares planted to soybeans, a massive 1.82m hectare year on year increase.
There is a strong push in China to increase self-sufficiency in soybeans to lower reliance on imports from North and South America.
GM corn stalemate
THE US and Mexico have failed to make meaningful progress in their dispute over sales of genetically modified corn to Mexico.
Officials met this week to discuss Mexico's plans to phase out GM corn imports.
The US farm sector is concerned at the potential loss of a big customer.
Pulse event
Australian pulse industry participants have been invited to one of the largest pulse events in the world.
The Indian Pulse and Grain Association (IPGA) has extended an invitation to all in the Australian pulse industry to attend the 2023 Pulse Conclave.
This biennial event is the stand-out pulse event for the sub-continent, by far the largest consumer of pulses globally, and is second in importance globally to the Global Pulse Confederation annual meeting, being held this year in Sydney.
This year's IPGA Pulse Conclave will focus on creating a sustainable environment for the pulse and agri products sector.
Viterra's second biggest crop
SOUTH Australian bulk handler Viterra has confirmed this year's receivals now rank the second biggest on record behind only 2016-17.
Deliveries to the Viterra network last week surpassing the 8.59 million tonnes delivered in the 2001/02 harvest.
During the week, growers delivered over 160,000 tonnes, taking total receivals to 8.61 million tonnes.
USDA cuts estimates
THE US Department of Agriculture cut its estimates for US production of corn and soybeans in its January update.
Overall old crop corn production was cut 1.4 per cent on the previous report and are now 9pc down on 2021 estimates, to be the lowest crop estimate since 2012.
The major driver in the cuts was a drop in harvested area with drought in the western corn belt leading to crop abandonment.
The 2022 soybean production estimate was down 1.6pc from its previous estimate and 4.2pc from 2021 forecasts.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.