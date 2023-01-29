The second has been an immense feeling of gratitude. It has been overwhelming how people have helped without asking: with sandbags and rubbish removal, with baked goods and pressure washers. There has been a focus on people who have tried to take advantage of the disaster through fraud or theft. But really, I've come out feeling like they're a minority when compared with the people who showed up out of the blue to tear up carpet, extract sodden ducted heating vents from under houses, and tip flood-damaged cupboards into a truck. People are pretty good at heart, even when they're the ones needing help as much as anyone.

