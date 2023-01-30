Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

All systems go for meaningful rain across the north

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where the rain is predicted during the next four days. Picture - BoM.

FINGERS are crossed for meaningful rain across northern Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.