All systems go for meaningful rain across the north

FINGERS are crossed for meaningful rain across northern Australia.
Latest Bureau of Meteorology mapping shows 15mm to 50mm falling across much of the north, including big areas that have largely missed out since the tap turned late in 2023.
In Queensland, BoM says a ridge of high pressure extends across eastern Queensland from a high in the Tasman Sea.
According to Australia's official forecaster a trough will move into the far west of Queensland, before moving steadily eastwards during the week.
"This trough is likely to be a focus of showers and severe thunderstorms," BoM says.
"The monsoon trough may develop across the far north during the week."
BoM says in the Northern Territory a trough that moved across southern districts over the weekend will slowly move northwards during the week.
"Showers and thunderstorms will be more frequent about the trough, with some heavy falls possible," Bom says.
"While the showers and thunderstorms will also be more widely spread across the Northern Territory, they will gradually clear from the southern districts over the first half of the week."
In NSW, humid air mass is interacting with a trough over western NSW to produce widespread rain and thunderstorms.
"This trough is expected to deepen and slowly move towards central parts of the state on Monday and then reach the north east by Wednesday," BoM says.
"Although a low pressure system may develop offshore within this trough on Tuesday, it is forecast to move away and weaken on Wednesday.
"A cold front will arrive at the end of the week, bringing significantly cooler, drier and possibly windy weather.
Signs are mixed for February.
BoM says most of the country has close to equal chances of above or below median rainfall.
"Above median rainfall is likely (about 60-70pc chance) for Tasmania and southern Victoria while below median rainfall is likely (about 60pc chance) for small areas of the interior and the south east coast of Queensland," BoM says.
"For February to April, most of the country has close to equal chances of above and below median rainfall.
"Below median rainfall is likely (greater than 60pc chance) for parts of western and southern Australia while above median rainfall is moderately likely (about 60pc chance) for small parts of eastern Australia."
Tropical Australia's wet season officially lasts from November until April.
