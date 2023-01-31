Farm Online
Cudgewa dairy farmer Elise Hall in Alpine Valleys Leadership Program

By Sarah Collier
January 31 2023 - 6:00pm
Team United: (back row) Maisie Pilli, Aaron Wallace, Elise Hill, (front row) Jane Witherow and Tegan Allen with the 'chair to share'. Picture supplied by the Gardiner Foundation

Elise Hill, a dairy farmer from Cudgewa, Vic, never thought she'd apply, let alone be accepted for a leadership program. But she just completed her project 'A Chair to Share', to advocate for mental health across the north-east of Victoria.

