Agents are expecting buyer interest of about $12,000 an acre for a substantial grazing property near Adelaide.
As well as being one of the most spectacular, Hilltop Farm is said to be one of the Fleurieu Peninsula's finest.
It is a rare opportunity to buy a commercial scale grazing property taking in 430 hectares (1063 acres) so close to any capital city.
This productive cattle and sheep property is being offered for sale by Colliers' Agribusiness near Myponga, south of Adelaide.
Less than an hour from the city via the Southern Expressway, Hilltop Farm includes 10 freehold titles and two road frontages.
The farm has an estimated carrying capacity of over 6000 DSE.
"Hilltop Farm is undoubtedly one of the most appealing landholdings of substantial scale on the Fleurieu Peninsula and is very well suited to livestock production, especially cattle, with its excellent improved pastures, quality fencing, and over 20 dams," Colliers' Jesse Manuel said.
The vendors have been running beef and sheep across both Hilltop Farm and their other landholdings, the agents said.
Some of the livestock may be available for purchase by the successful buyer of the farm.
The sheep operation is a self-replacing flock of Highlander (composite) breed sheep with genetics from ProBreed, and the cattle are pure Angus based on Moyles Pathfinder genetics.
MORE READING: Farm families swoop on Handbury's change of strategy.
The unique landholding impressively showcases all of the features that the Fleurieu is renowned for, in particular the views across McLaren Vale wine region and Adelaide's South Coast.
The current owners have a sustainability focus, applying natural fertilisers across the whole property together with extensive tree shelter belts, encouraging native bird life and natural insect and weed controls.
"The sustainable practices are clearly evident when onsite," Mr Manuel said.
The farm includes gently undulating and gum-studded country with extensive open grazing hills.
Agents expect the sale to attract strong interest from livestock producers and investors.
Colliers' Tim Altschwager said the property occupies an extraordinarily unique position at the juncture of the outer Adelaide metropolitan area and the rural environment of the Adelaide Hills/Fleurieu Peninsula.
"The property features efficient access out of Adelaide via the Southern Expressway and Main South Road, and can also be accessed via Victor Harbor Road," he said.
"Both are important tourist routes linking the property with the amenity of the McLaren Vale, the Adelaide Hills, Adelaide's southern suburbs and the South Coast."
Best offers close in mid-March.
For more information contact Jesse Manuel on 0421 550242 or Tim Altschwager on 0408 814699.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.