Herd grows, labour crisis in meatworks key: MLA's 2023 projections

By Shan Goodwin
Updated January 31 2023 - 8:45am, first published 6:30am
Cattle herd swells but can we process and sell the beef?

THE great grass-fueled rebuild that has seen restockers push the market to phenomenal heights is now officially over and the Australian herd is on track to reach its highest level since the 1970s by 2025.

