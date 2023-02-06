Farm Online
Sheep Producers Australia announce Ms Kerry Harris as new Director

By Kristin Murdock
February 6 2023 - 7:00pm
Sheep Producers Australia announce Ms Kerry Harris as a Non-Executive Independent Director of their board. Picture supplied.

Sheep Producers Australia (SPA) has announced Ms Kerry Harris has been appointed as SPA's new Non-Executive Independent Director.

