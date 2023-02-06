Sheep Producers Australia (SPA) has announced Ms Kerry Harris has been appointed as SPA's new Non-Executive Independent Director.
Kerry is an experienced non-executive Director and Finance, Risk and Audit Committee Chair with experience in the areas of financial strategy, governance oversight, strategy development and risk management.
She has a Bachelor of Commerce, majoring in Accounting and Marketing from Curtin University, is a Fellow of CPA Australia and a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
"My appointment as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Sheep Producers Australia will enable me to bring my skills in strategy, financial strategy and management, governance, digital transformation and risk management to the SPA Board to support the Australian sheep industry to achieve a productive, profitable and sustainable future," Ms Harris said.
Read More
Andrew Spencer, SPA Independent Chair said Ms Harris has plenty of experience for the role
"Kerry has board and executive experience in social enterprise, charities, member organisations and the sport sector," he said.
"We welcome Kerry's appointment, and we look forward to working with her and having her contribution to the Board.
"The focus of the SPA Board continues to be on building a stronger and more effective representative body for the sheep industry.
"While there is still work to be done, I look forward to what we can achieve with the new Board members and continued collaboration with the Policy Council, members, government, and stakeholders."
Ms Harris said she respected the collaborative decision making ethos of a board and looks forward to working with the SPA Board to identify additional services and benefits to advance the interests of SPA's members and stakeholders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.