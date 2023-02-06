Farm Online

How these native Australian plants could deliver a nutritious alternative to salt

Updated February 7 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 8:00am
A group of native plants used by First Nations Australians could provide a nutritious alternative to salt, according to new research. Picture - Megan Pope

A GROUP of plants long used by First Nations Australians could be a nutritious alternative to salt, according to new research.

