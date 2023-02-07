Farm Online
Home/Property

Corporate buyers set to return as family farmer dominance comes off the boil

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 7 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Leading rural property sales company LAWD says the Corinella Aggregation was split among 27 farmers, but tightening finance will likely bring institutional investors back to the market.

The days of family farmers squeezing out corporate buyers for available farmland might be coming to an end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.