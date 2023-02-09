Farm Online
Low maintenance SheepMasters debut at Orrie Cowie Merino Stud

By Kristin Murdock
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:54pm, first published February 9 2023 - 4:00pm
With the $110,000 top-priced Garnett SheepMaster ram sold at the National SheepMaster Ram Sale at Elleker via Albany last year was Elders staff Nathan King and Nick Fazekas, Garnett SheepMaster stud principal Neil Garnett, Elders' Alistair Keller, buyer John Dalla, Orrie Cowie Genetics, Warooka, SA and Elders Minlaton branch manager Adam Pitt.

Ongoing shearer shortages and pressures to resolve animal welfare issues has seen one lifetime Merino breeder take a leap of faith with a shedding sheep breed.

