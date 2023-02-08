Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Low rainfall zone research veteran takes out GRDC Seed of Light award

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
February 8 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Moodie with his Seed of Light award this week in Adelaide. Photo by Gregor Heard.

LONG-TIME Mallee research agronomist Michael Moodie has been honoured for his contribution to the grains industry with a Grains Research and Development Corporation Seed of Light award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.