LONG-TIME Mallee research agronomist Michael Moodie has been honoured for his contribution to the grains industry with a Grains Research and Development Corporation Seed of Light award.
Mr Moodie, who runs his own research business Frontier Farming Systems in Mildura, has been a key figure in managing trials across low rainfall zones in Victoria, NSW and South Australia.
He was presented his award by GRDC southern panel chair Andrew Russell at the GRDC update in Adelaide yesterday.
Mr Russell paid tribute to Mr Moodie's logistical skills that enabled him to keep critical research rolling during the difficulties of the COVID-19 years.
"Michael's exceptional efforts to continue delivering field research across three state borders through the COVID-19 pandemic should not go unnoticed," he said.
"Incredibly, he managed to deliver all contracted field trials through numerous border closures during this period."
Mr Moodie, who is heavily involved in farmer research organisation Mallee Sustainable Farming, said it was an honour to receive the award.
"From deep in my heart I want to say how grateful I am," he told the GRDC update in his acceptance speech.
He has been heavily involved in a number of trials that have led to systems change in some of the nation's lowest rainfall cropping areas, particularly in work on pulse phases in Mallee cropping systems which has led to better returns in the cereal phase and
"I've always seen a bit of an opportunity for pulses and break crops in the Mallee as a means to lower risk and boost returns," he said.
There has been a massive increase in both pasture and grain legumes in Mallee farming systems in the past decade.
Mr Moodie has also been heavily involved in projects allowing growers to get the best out of the sandy soils prevalent in many parts of the Mallee.
His work in the Sandy Soils projects has helped deliver trials right through the SA, Victoria and NSW Mallee.
