Farm Online
Home/Politics

Customer dies with broken landline despite asking Telstra for fix

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
February 10 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Customer dies with broken landline despite asking Telstra for fix

The Nationals leader has condemned Telstra for failing its vulnerable customers, including those who passed away without a working landline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.