AUSTRALIA has a responsibility to contribute to global stability by providing food security to its livestock trading partners. That is squarely in our national interest and in no way compromises Australia's own food supply, live export industry leaders have told a parliamentary inquiry.
In a submission to the Australian Parliament's Agriculture Committee Inquiry into Food Security, live exporters outlined how critical Australia's northern Bos Indicus feeder cattle, dairy breeders and meat sheep were to the food security objectives of many countries around the globe.
Indonesia has a burgeoning feedlot sector based on ready access to labour and feed and the Bos Indicus cattle bred in northern Australia to tolerate hot and humid conditions, the Australian Livestock Exporters Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton explained.
Australian consumers prefer beef sourced from different cattle breeds more prevalent in the south while the Bos Indicus breeders produce meat more suited to Indonesian palates and culinary preferences, he said.
Some low-income overseas consumers also do not have ready access to electricity or refrigeration, which further speaks to the value of the live export supply chain.
In Middle Eastern countries, many consumers perceive chilled or frozen meat to be less fresh than meat purchased through a wet market, Mr Harvey-Sutton wrote.
Many families prefer to select their own livestock and have it slaughtered in special facilities that allow them to observe an animal being slaughtered that meets both their religious requirements and perceptions of freshness, he said.
For these reasons, those countries seek to import live sheep rather than boxed product.
"If the live sheep trade did not exist, it is highly likely Western Australian sheep producers would exit the industry altogether or carry far less sheep," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"Australian consumers would not be affected but WA sheep producers would suffer and Middle Eastern countries would seek out livestock from other countries such as Romania, Spain and South Africa."
For other countries, such as China, there is a strong desire to build their own livestock herds for food security and Australia's dairy cattle are prized for outstanding animal health and genetic characteristics.
The submission from live exporters goes head-to-head with arguments put to the inquiry from the RSPCA, suggesting a complete transition to domestic processing would add value to Australia's supply chains.
Dr Suzanne Fowler, chief science officer at the RSPCA, argued animals processed domestically contribute significantly more to the Australian economy than those exported live.
She also said it was important animals were slaughtered and processed as close to the farm gate as possible because transport was inherently stressful.
Dr Fowler: "In securing the future of Australia's food system, it is critical that the livestock sector maintain its social license by acknowledging and addressing animal welfare concerns and recognising consumer and public expectations."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
