Live exports do not compromise Australia's meat supply, food security inquiry told

By Shan Goodwin
February 10 2023 - 11:00am
Northern Australian cattle headed for overseas markets. Picture supplied.

AUSTRALIA has a responsibility to contribute to global stability by providing food security to its livestock trading partners. That is squarely in our national interest and in no way compromises Australia's own food supply, live export industry leaders have told a parliamentary inquiry.

