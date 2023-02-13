Farm Online
Mouse management focus on paddock hygiene, effective baiting

By Gregor Heard and Quinton McCallum
Updated February 14 2023 - 6:34am, first published 6:30am
CSIRO mouse researcher Steve Henry says good paddock hygiene will be critical in keeping mouse numbers down this autumn. Photo by Gregor Heard.

PADDOCK hygiene and constant vigilance will be critical in the battle to keep mouse numbers down in the autumn following ideal conditions for breeding over the summer.

