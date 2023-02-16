The remnant block of a much larger family farm holding is being offered for sale near Myrtleford.
The 16 hectare (40 acre) block in the Havilah Valley will be auctioned to finalise three generations of ownership.
Agents from Elders Real Estate expect bidding at the on-site auction will range around $500,000 for the land.
This would value the block at around $12,500 per acre for the three family beneficiaries.
This remnant block on the Havilah Road is 18km from Myrtleford in the north-east.
On offer is productive grazing land, fully fenced with one dam.
It will be auctioned on site on Saturday, March 18 at 11am.
The auction will bring to an end a long multi-generational family interest in the land in which only this block remains.
Agents expect the pretty corner block to be an ideal add on for a local land owner.
The land has main road frontage to Havilah Road and also Porepunkah Gap Road.
Elders selling agent Michael Everard said it was a gently rising, well fenced farm block on which a neighbour has traditionally run cattle.
"It has an attractive presentation with tree lines along the boundaries and scope for improvement with an excellent outlook to the Havilah valley environment," Mr Everard said.
"I regard it as a great pickup or an add on block for a local or nearby farmer or cattle interest, or as a weekender," he said.
"Held in one title within the local Alpine Shire it is one of those long held and rarely offered remnant family farm blocks.
"In this case we are realising the holding on behalf of three descendants of the original family ownership."
Mr Everard based his auction price estimate of $450,000-$500,000 based on recent district sales.
For more information contact Michael Everard from Elders Real Estate on 0408 653161.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
