Farm Online
Home/Beef

Farm groups riled by supermarket links to animal activists in Europe

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 16 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian farm groups are critical of the role a group representing animal activists in Europe plays in setting the animal welfare agenda for our two major supermarkets.

A row has escalated over advice given to Australia's big two supermarkets on animal welfare issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.