Hundreds of sheep, worth $139,000, stolen from Victorian farm

By Mibenge Nsenduluka
Updated February 16 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
About 700 sheep worth more than $100,000 have allegedly been stolen from a farm in Victoria. (Nikki Short/AAP PHOTOS)

A farmer has been fleeced out of sheep worth nearly $140,000, after thieves allegedly stole a flock of about 700 livestock from a farm in Victoria's northwest.

