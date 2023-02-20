Farm Online
Saputo Dairy announces $20m investment in Smithton plant

Stephanie Dalton
February 20 2023 - 7:00pm
Saputo Dairy CEO Lino A. Saputo made the announcement during his visit to the Smithton plant. Picture by Eve Woodhouse

In a major boost to Tasmania's dairy industry, the Quebec-based dairy giant Saputo Dairy has announced a $20 million investment for the north-west of the state.

