Ministers awaiting strategic review to finalise Murray-Darling Basin Plan

By Michelle Slater
February 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Water ministers are meeting this week to review the last stage of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

It appears unlikely water ministers will be able to discuss plans to finalise the Murray-Darling Basin Plan when they meet in Canberra this week.

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

