Farm Online
Brazil awaiting confirmation of mad cow disease

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated February 22 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:45pm
Brazil is the world's largest exporter of beef, with China its main market. It is a key competitor for Australia. Picture by Shutterstock.

AUSTRALIA's beef exporters are awaiting news on a suspected case of mad cow disease in Brazil, the world's largest supplier of beef to the global market.

