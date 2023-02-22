Sheep industry training needs to go beyond the classroom," according to Glen Haynes, EO of Shearer/ Wool Handling Training for the Shearing Contractors Association of Australia (SCAA).
Recently wool classing was one of 39 occupations added to the Federal Government's Australia Apprenticeship Priority List, meaning wool classers and handlers, and their employers, will be eligible for increased training support, including up to $5000 in direct payments to apprentices, and a wage subsidy of up to $15,000 for employers.
"It's a way of identifying the priority areas so that when we invest in education and training, we're investing in areas that will contribute to the supply that's in demand," Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O'Connor said.
But not everyone is convinced this is the best way forward for the industry even though it attempts to address the ongoing labour shortage.
Mr Haynes said a concern for the SCAA was that the newly introduced and subsidised training needed broader monitoring after student completion to ensure people remained in the industry.
"With SCAA training, we are particular about keeping data on who completes our courses and the retention rate out in the real world," he said.
"If we lose wool handling staff that we have trained, we want to know why and will follow up to find out.
"It's a good way of also checking conditions experienced by shearers, establishing any negative experience patterns and offering further support."
Mr Haynes said he was doubtful the subsidised training would make any big inroads ongoing labour issues.
"Wool classing is an intensive course and from our experience, people taking up courses when they are free are not necessarily committed to the wool industry," he said.
"If there is a cost attached it brings an investment into training and you tend to attract people who really want to learn the skills and continue in the industry."
Mr Haynes said in January alone, SCAA courses had turned 31 people out to full-time shearing stands.
But, he said it isn't a numbers game and it is important that the industry gets the "right people" as workers, ones who clearly understand the work involved.
Mr Haynes said the SCAA training arm has seen a huge increase in interest in shearing and wool classing training in the last few years.
"We get some people coming in once they see the money being made by their mates," Mr Haynes said.
"I spoke to a young lad who works as an apprentice for $13.80 an hour and is considering quitting to shear full-time."
"The interest in shearing and other wool-based courses has been massive and we have had to increase training places as a result."
"Demand has almost tripled since three years ago.
"In one year we have qualified 100 wool classers in South Australia and 120 in Victoria."
SCAA training covers SA, Victoria and also assist AWI in Tasmania with training for wool industry workers.
Mr Haynes said normally they would run one school per month in each state but now have more numbers than class places and so have had to up their number of training courses.
"Bendigo and Ballarat are just two places we have recently added extra schools due to demand," he said.
Overall we have added 50 per cent more classes in SA and double the classes in Victoria."
Mr Haynes said that in the last couple of years he has really seen changes in the industry."
"Previously you would see very few girls on the shearing stands unless it was a spare stand that needed filling," he said.
"These days it's rare not to see a female shearer and that is fantastic for the industry."
He said he sees other industry changes, with shearers going back to the transient life of the "old days".
"In our post-Covid world, people are returning to the old days of travelling for work," Mr Haynes said.
"Trained shearers and wool classers will have the option to head interstate again whereas during Covid, they were forced to stay in their own patch."
Victoria's South West TAFE is also addressing the wool industry labour shortage and say Victorian sheep farmers and contractors are in desperate need of wool classers.
Wool classing teacher Stuart MacPherson said there were plenty of well-paid job opportunities for experienced people to work in the field.
"There is a lot of demand from contractors and farmers who are constantly looking for good wool classers," he said.
"It's very hard to find wool classers, especially those of the right calibre who are performing at the required level.
"There are staff shortages across all facets on the industry, but it's becoming more pronounced with handlers and classers."
Classer and now teacher, Sherri Symons, agreed the industry was screaming out for wool classers.
"There is a desperate need for contractors to find good classers," she said.
"I frequently get phone calls asking me to do it but I have to tell them I'm now teaching the next generation of wool classers."
Ms Symons, who completed the South West TAFE course about 15 years ago, said it gave her a good grounding in the industry and inspired her to travel across Australia in the role.
"It's an amazing industry to work in," she said.
"Once you get into the industry and start wool classing, the number of amazing people you meet along the way is phenomenal and it can lead to a lot of career opportunities, especially for young people."
