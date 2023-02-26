Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Starlink improves connectivity for the Burke family on Strangways Station

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
February 27 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tori and Sam Burke with their children, Lizzie, 6, Henry, 2, and Billy, 8, connected to Starlink about a month ago at Strangways Station, NT. Picture supplied.

Northern Territory beef producers Tori and Sam Burke are among the growing number of families signing up to tech billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.