Kaniva's sheep trail and stencil art gets a makeover

Gregor Heard
Gregor Heard
Updated February 23 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:16am
Maurie Ashfield and Bob McKeown give Percy, one of Kaniva's popular fibreglass sheep, a new look. Photo courtesy of Kaniva and District Progress Association.

THE ICONIC sheep art and wool stencil wall at Kaniva, in far western Victoria, is looking fresh after a grant and some good old fashioned community elbow grease gave the art works a spruce-up.

