Tax changes to superannuation accounts with over $3m announced by Anthony Albanese, Jim Chalmers

Karen Barlow
Adrian Rollins
By Karen Barlow, and Adrian Rollins
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:18pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Anthony Albanese has announced changes to superannuation for high income earners, but will take them to the next election before implementing them.

