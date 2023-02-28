ONE of Australia's leading research geneticists in wheat breeding, Greg Rebetzke, is the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Grains Research and Development Corporation western region Seed of Light Award.
The highly coveted annual award recognises outstanding communication of GRDC supported research outcomes.
In receiving the award at the GRDC update, Perth, on Monday morning, Dr Rebetzke said he was overwhelmed and humbled to be recognised for his work.
"Historically, there have been so many amazing recipients of this award, so it's really so humbling," Dr Rebetzke said.
He believed leading scientific breakthroughs in wheat genetics were linked to the opportunity to talk to growers about GRDC investments over the years.
"In my experience, grain growers are incredibly observant and insightful; they are true innovators leading you along a path of discovery," Dr Rebetzke said.
"Describing observations and questioning what those observations mean - these often lead to real breakthroughs."
Dr Rebetzke made the decision to become more actively involved in on-farm work to interact closer with growers, which he described as a milestone moment in his career.
The growers are what inspired this researcher to continue his work in agriculture, as he believed it's a "true collaboration" between grower knowledge and research.
"It really just changed the way I see and understand the challenges with farming in a rain-driven cropping system," Dr Rebetzke said.
"This often meant driving long distances away from home and family, but the return on investment in talking to growers and researchers in regional areas has truly opened my mind."
GRDC western region panel chairman Darrin Lee said he had been in awe of Dr Rebetzke while watching him communicate with farmers while on a GRDC tour.
He spent his time chatting in-depth with some younger farmers about the science of farming, and Mr Lee said Dr Rebetzke had his audience captivated.
"It was an outstanding example of someone with a massive scientific background communicating to growers, and his ability to hold the attention of growers during beer o'clock was truly outstanding," Mr Lee said.
He described Dr Rebetzke as an excellent communicator, who was able to build trust with growers, inspiring them to take up new technologies and approaches in their farming systems.
"His impact in Western Australia has been immense, and we recognise Greg today for his outstanding contribution by awarding him the GRDC Seed of Light award," Mr Lee said.
Originally from Brisbane, Dr Rebetzke credits his undergraduate degree at Queensland Agricultural College with instilling in him an appreciation for practical and applied knowledge.
He refined his research skills through a Masters in Agricultural Science at the University of Queensland, before completing a PhD in Breeding and Genetics at North Carolina State University in the United States.
Dr Rebetzke has worked with Australia's national science agency CSIRO since 1995 and became a chief research scientist at CSIRO Agriculture and Food in 2017.
He is also an adjunct professor at Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga and The University of Western Australia.
A former member of the GRDC western region panel, Dr Rebetzke regularly contributes to a number of national and international grower and scientific advisory committees and is currently editor of the Journal of Experimental Botany and The Plant Cell.
He credits a number of key grain industry leaders and researchers in contributing to his success, including New South Wales Department of Primary Industries researcher, the late Neil Fettell, as well as former and current GRDC western panel chairmen Peter Roberts and Darrin Lee respectively/
"Neil inspired me with his passion for the grains industry, he really focused on the importance of science engaging closely with growers," Dr Rebetzke said.
"Peter and Darrin - their passionate leadership and support of impactful science for the grains industry, particularly in WA - is extraordinary."
Dr Rebetzke credits the commitment of the grain industry to learn and deliver the best to growers for motivating scientists to do their best.
He said he was extremely grateful to be part of "such a special team".
