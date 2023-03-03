Only one of four lots is yet to be sold after a big farm sale in northern Victoria.
Two lots sold at auction, a third is now under contract with the biggest piece of land still to be sold at Naring, between Katamatite and Numurkah.
There was lots of interest in the sale of this parcel of 1668 acres in a rich irrigation district as this land had been dried off and converted to cropping.
The auction day result of almost $4.1 million at Numurkah for two of the lots realised almost $6000 per acre for the happy vendors.
The auction was held late last month in the local War Memorial Hall for the Naring sale.
Two lots sold at the auction but a third is now under contract after the sale.
Four lots were offered - Home Block on 191 hectares (472 acres), Bakers on 208ha (503 acres), Staffy's on 127ha (314 acres) and Bourkes on 149ha (369 acres).
MORE READING: Sustainable ag leaders put three blocks up for sale
Bourkes on Mills Road sold at auction for $2,082,025 for its 149ha (369) for a sale price of $5652 per acre.
It offered access to irrigation but is currently being farmed for dryland cropping and has enjoyed some top harvests.
Staffy's on Lukies Road also sold across its 127ha (314 acres) for $2,008,473 or $6396 per acre.
Staffy's is also being farmed dryland with some top crops in recent seasons.
It is the Home block which is now under contract and the biggest block, Baker's, is the one lot yet to sell.
Most of the channels and other irrigation infrastructure is still in place should the new owner choose to water the block although it has been converted to growing crops as well.
The home block has lots of shedding, including the shearing shed and yards.
The properties are being sold by Rob Bruns from Nutrien Harcourts Shepparton on 0457 830779.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.