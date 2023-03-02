A CANOPY and disease management specialist has been honoured with one of Birchip Cropping Group's flagship awards.
The Harm van Rees award has been only awarded five times since its inception to a farmer, researcher, agronomist or industry individual who has made a significant contribution to agriculture in BCG's Mallee region of north-west Victoria.
This year Nick Poole, Foundation for Arable Research, was presented the award at the BCG trials review day on Friday.
Mr Poole, based in Bannockburn, near Geelong, has been working with BCG for over 15 years, predominately in disease and canopy management.
BCG chief executive Fiona Best said Mr Poole's work had been hugely beneficial throughout the Wimmera-Mallee region.
"Nick has been instrumental in developing and supporting the adoption of best fungicide and canopy management practices currently used in Australia," she said.
"Of particular significance is his stripe rust research and extension work as the disease has the potential to cause up to 60 per cent yield loss as well as reduce grain quality if not properly managed."
Mr Poole, originally from the United Kingdom, spent time with FAR based in Christchurch, New Zealand before relocating to Australia.
He revealed during the presentation of the award that he had officially become an Australian citizen last month.
BCG chairman John Ferrier said Mr Poole had made an enormous contribution to the Aussie grains sector.
"His evidence-based fungicide strategies and his dedication and commitment to ensuring farmers can implement them effectively will be a legacy we can never truly measure," he said.
An emotional Mr Poole highlighted in his acceptance speech how welcoming BCG had been to him.
"For the major events we are always billeted out with farming families and I have forged some great friendships out of that," he said.
"BCG is such a welcoming organisation of which I feel proud to have worked with and continue to work with. Thank you to all involved."
The Harm van Rees award is named after one of BCG's long term agronomic collaborators.
Previous recipients include no-till farming pioneer Allen Postlethwaite, oilseed expert Steve Marcroft, Rob Sonogan, extension agronomist who was well known for his work throughout the Mallee and the late Tony Rathjen, who was responsible for creating the popular wheat varieties Frame and Yitpi.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
