Here is more amazing vision of the wet season floods across the northern Australia.
The almost 20 metre high bridge at the Victoria River crossing in outback Northern Territory is two metres under water.
Only the long ripple in the muddy flood water reveals its location now.
It is a key transport route between the Territory and Western Australia.
Small communities in the NT have been isolated by flooding and some have been evacuated by the Australian Defence Force in these second big monsoon rains of the wet season.
Normanton in Queensland has also been cut off by flooding.
Other Gulf towns such as Karumba, Burketown, Gregory and Doomadgee have been isolated for a number of weeks.
This low pressure trough is now moving east to cross north and central Queensland.
The Bureau of Meteorology says the deep tropical air mass will extend further over north and central Queensland, causing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms.
A severe weather warning has been issued for northwest Queensland.
"The low is expected to move east during Wednesday, although uncertainty exists with its movement from mid-week onward," the bureau said.
Weekly rain totals or more than 150mm have been recorded in the north-west Kimberley.
The highest weekly total of 415mm was recorded at Alexandria station near the NT/Queensland border.
The station also had the highest daily total of 262mm on March 3.
The monsoon trough has produced some mighty falls across the north late in the wet season.
Former tropical cyclone Ellie produced some big falls just before Christmas, devastating Timber Creek and Kimberley areas like Fitzroy Crossing.
To give some context of the weight of water falling across the north, Tennant Creek in the Barkly region has recorded 544mm so far this year, against its average of 282mm.
At this time last year it had measured 167mm.
Authorities say at least 200 metres of railway line has been washed away north of Tennant Creek, further isolating the Territory.
The Victoria Highway, which connects the NT to Western Australia, is quite obviously cut at the Victoria River Bridge.
Despite the wet weather moving east to Queensland, the bureau says Victoria River levels are expected to remain elevated through to later this week.
Several major far-north roads have been closed due to landslides and fallen trees.
The wet season traditionally continues until April.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
