Wimmera cropping land sells at auction today for more than $4m

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 12:39pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
A big pay day for the owner of this cropping country just outside Warracknabeal. Pictures from Elders Real Estate

Two big paddocks of cropping land on the edge of the Wimmera sold for a stellar $4,256,000 at auction today.

