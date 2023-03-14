One of the pastoral treasures of South Australian history is for sale.
Point Sturt Station's history goes all the way back to the 1850's.
Jutting out into Lake Alexandrina and not far from the mouth of the Murray River, the station has been owned by some of the state's most famous names.
Robert Barr Smith, John Howard Angas, Alfred Scarfe even the family of Sir Sidney Kidman have owned this place.
Today the station has been whittled down to nine hectares (23 acres) where the Point Sturt Estate once sprawled over 1300ha (3212 acres).
It still takes in about 400 metres of lake frontage.
The Sturt Peninsula was discovered in 1837 by the explorers Thomas "Bewes" Strangways and Young Bingham Hutchinson.
They took a boat to determine the extent of the lake and looking for other ways to the sea and named their landing place at the end of the peninsula Point Sturt.
Donald Gollan, one of the founders of Strathalbyn, founded the estate in 1857.
Within five years the grazing property was bought by business Robert Barr Smith, a partner of Elder Smith and Company - today's Elders Ltd.
In 1888 it was bought by John Howard Angas, another famous name in the colony and created a Shorthorn stud at Point Sturt, among other pursuits including as an MP and the inaugural president of the Stockowners Association of South Australia.
In 1913 as World War One loomed the property was split into nine separate farms and bought by Alfred Scarfe, a director of Harris Scarfe department stores.
The family of Sidney Kidman family bought it in 1963 and ran a cattle company based there known as Point Sturt Pty Ltd.
Today the home still offers lake frontage and all more than 150 years of history.
Built from local limestone, the three-bedroom home has a study, two bathrooms and three living areas.
It has been renovated but efforts were made to keep that history intact with the cabinetry, stone tops, hand crafted timber mantle above the range hood, ceramic dual kitchen sink, gold tapware and painted timber ceilings.
Two wood ovens remain and it has an Indoor and outdoor cellar.
It has 12ft ceilings, the original timber floors, ornate light fittings and original bread oven.
Dual rainwater tanks are plumbed to house with access to pumped water from the lake.
Point Sturt is located about 20 minutes from Strathalbyn and 25 minutes from Goolwa.
"This is an opportunity to be part of history and enjoy the lifestyle of rural waterfront living," agents from Raine and Horne Strathalbyn said.
For more information contact Brendan Saunders on 0400 856500.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
