Bureau declares El Nino watch

Bureau of Meteorology declares El Nino watch

Updated March 14 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:30pm
The Bureau of Meteorology has announced that the 2022-2023 La Nina has ended and declared that we are now on 'El Nino watch'.

