How to avoid the biggest trap of buying your dream block in the bush

Chris McLennan
March 15 2023 - 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Offers of more than $1 million are asked for this small block offered as a lifestyle opportunity with the house site already started on South Australia's Fleurieu Peninsula. Pictures from Fleurieu Lifestyle Properties

One of the biggest traps in rushing to buy your dream block in the bush is making sure you can build on it.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

