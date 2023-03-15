One of the biggest traps in rushing to buy your dream block in the bush is making sure you can build on it.
Your lifestyle block might tick all the boxes - location, price, size.
You might even make sure power and water is available and the access road is navigable.
But unless the local council agrees with your dream it might become an expensive horse paddock.
That's why agents include the warning to lifestyle buyers wanting to build their dream home with "STCA", or subject to council approval.
There can be many reasons the council might not grant a permit.
Usually it would be the zoning or planning overlay applied to the block.
"Small lots in the farming zone are not appropriate for rural residential living," according to Victorian planning law.
Generally a small lot is said to be 40 hectares or less.
"Dwellings on small lots in the farming zone are generally discouraged, unless they are required for agricultural activity on the site (such cropping activities and the management of animals) and will not impact on farming practices on the site and nearby properties," the law states.
MORE READING: Piece of pastoral history in Mid North has a freshen up
Pictured above is one property for sale on the Fleurieu Peninsula of South Australia under 40ha where some of the risk has been removed.
Offers of over $1 million have been invited for the block near Victor Harbor.
The owners have already cleared the house site and constructed a road into it.
But even then, a keen buyer would first check it out with the local council, to make sure the site it is permitted.
"The property offers one lucky buyer the chance to secure a blank canvas in a beautiful rural setting with endless opportunities for those seeking to live the country life with all amenities close by," agents from Fleurieu Lifestyle Properties say.
Taking in 23 hectares (57 acres), the land includes a natural heritage agreement which would also need to be checked out as well.
"An elevated house site has already been established for your convenience and affords breathtaking rural views from every angle, as well as providing a peaceful, secure location in which to build a family home to suit your lifestyle," the listing reads.
A weekend retreat has been built in one of the sheds on the block with a kitchenette, running water and combustion fireplace. 130,000L steel tank filled by underground pipes from the shed.
It also includes an irrigated fruit and nut orchard of about 50 trees plus 100 established olive trees.
Contact the selling agents Bonnie Willsmore on 0458 441562 or Jeremy Parsons 0417 891472 for more information.
And take note of the address and do your research.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.