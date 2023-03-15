Farm Online
Mutton prices plunge to 2015 levels of 300 - 400c

KM
By Kristin Murdock
March 15 2023 - 2:00pm
Mutton prices continue to fall with plentiful supply at market. Picture supplied.

Mutton is going cheap - in fact, compared to the last five years, the only thing cheaper to chuck on the barbie is goat meat.

