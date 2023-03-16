Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

SSF coordinates leading sheepmeat and wool industry groups for Sydney forum

KM
By Kristin Murdock
March 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representatives from over eight industry bodies came together to discuss sustainability and other issues at the SFF Forum in Sydney.

The first Industry Forum coordinated by the Sheep Sustainability Framework (SSF) was held in Sydney last week with more than 40 internal stakeholders from across the sheepmeat and wool value chains meeting to contribute to an important discussion on the sustainability topics most relevant to industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.