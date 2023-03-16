The first Industry Forum coordinated by the Sheep Sustainability Framework (SSF) was held in Sydney last week with more than 40 internal stakeholders from across the sheepmeat and wool value chains meeting to contribute to an important discussion on the sustainability topics most relevant to industry.
Representatives came from Sheep Producers Australia, WoolProducers Australia, Australian Wool Innovation, Meat & Livestock Australia, LiveCorp, Animal Health Australia, NSW Farmers, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, and other agricultural frameworks.
The Forum provided an opportunity for stakeholders to be deeply immersed in the analysis of the issues that underpin the SSF.
Discussion canvassed current and emerging sustainability topics, the commercial value of the SSF, and understanding the relative importance of specific measures and indicators of sustainability.
Dr Robyn Leeson, who specialises in sustainability strategy and reporting, led a session where delegates reflected on the impact of the Australian sheepmeat and wool industry on people and the environment, in addition to evaluating the risks and opportunities to the industry.
SSF Sustainability Steering Group Chair, Dr Scott Williams, said the Forum was an important step to shaping the next iteration of the Framework.
"The discussion provided industry with a valuable opportunity to better understand the SSF and what it offers in an 'in-house' setting," Dr Williams said.
"It also allows industry to shape the Framework, as we revisit the materiality matrix upon which the entire SSF rests.
"It is critical the industry understands, owns and has input into the Framework, as we want our customers, consumers and other stakeholders, such as advocacy groups, to accept its credibility and use it as a trusted scorecard of our industry's sustainability credentials."
